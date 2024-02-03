World Cancer Day Today: City Records Second Highest Mouth Cancer Cases In Country

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Breast cancer in women and oral cancer in men are increasing at 2.3 per cent and 3.8 per cent annually in Madhya Pradesh. In metropolitan cities, breast cancer cases have increased up to 4% to 5%, experts said.

According to Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, cancer registry (investigator), Bhopal has second highest mouth cancer cases in country.

What is heartening is that cervical cancer is declining among women due to awareness about personal hygiene, high literacy rate and vaccine availability.

In Madhya Pradesh, 33.9 women per lakh are reported to be infected from breast cancer while 25.1 men per lakh are infected with oral cancer (including tongue). About 16.3 men per lakh are infected with mouth cancer. These cases are found in people who are 18 to 19 years of age.

According to AIIMS (Bhopal), oral breast and uterine cervix cancer account for more than 70 per cent of cancer burden in India. Tobacco consumption accounts for 50 per cent of all cancers in men in central India. Dietary, reproductive and sexual practices contribute to 30 per cent of cancers.

Gandhi Medical College cancer registry (investigator) and state nodal officer Atul Shrivastava said, “Cervical cancer among women is 12.1 women per lakh. Breast cancer is highest in the country with 33.9 women per lakh. There are 18 cancer registry centres in the country and Bhopal is one of them. World Health Organisation takes data from these registry centres.”

Cancer type Bhopal’s position in country

Breast 8th

Cervix 15TH

Mouth 2nd

Tongue 7th

Cancer prevalence in Bhopal

Women 110.1 per lakh

Men 106.7 per lakh.

Children 9.4 per lakh

Cancer cases (MP): Year: 2020

Women 39717

Men 38171

*Year 2025 (estimated)

Women 45200

Men 43097