World Blood Donor Day Today: Women Conquer Fear, Donate Blood To Save Hundreds Of Lives

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People, still, have reservations about donating blood. This is especially true of women. They fear that as they lose blood during menstruation, donating blood may make them weak. Besides, there is resistance from family.

On the eve of World Blood Donor Day, Free Press talked to four women professionals in their early 30s.

Excerpts:

Abandoned journey

Once I had boarded a bus for another city when I received a call that mother of a 45-day-old girl needed blood. I abandoned my journey and donated blood to her. Both are now healthy. I have donated blood more than 50 times. I donate blood because it can save lives. I also donate blood because it reaffirms my faith and faith of others in humanity. As a donor, I have never faced problems. No weakness, nothing.

-Dr Shruti Soni, dentist

Didn’t inform family

The first time I donated blood, the recipient was my guru. He suffered from internal bleeding and needed B negative blood. I didn’t tell anyone at my home and donated blood to him. Later, I told my mother. She said she was proud of me but asked me to inform her before donating blood next time. I think if my body can be of any use to someone, why should I hesitate. It is a win-win situation for donor and recipient. The donor’s body produces fresh blood and recipient’s life is saved.

-Aastha Tripathi, team leader, Bajaj Finance

Father first recipient

My father fell ill when I was studying in a college. I was 18 then. He was diabetic and had undergone bypass surgery. No donor could be found. When I volunteered, the family members said no as I was very young, was a girl and was also fasting in Navratri. But I was adamant. I said that it would be shameful if I couldn’t help even my father because of my gender or age. The family members relented. Since then, I have been donating blood regularly.

- Anupriya Dubey, advocate

Cancer patient mother

It was 2012. My mother, a cancer patient, needed blood urgently. Her blood group was A negative. No donor was available. My mother passed away. I took resolve to donate blood as many times as possible. At that time, people were reluctant to donate blood due to misconceptions. Much has changed since then but wrong notions still persist. I think there is a need for spreading greater awareness regarding blood donation. Also, if donors face problems, they should be resolved at the earliest.

-Sushmita Haldar, relationship manager, automobile dealer

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport