 'Won't Leave Chhindwara,' Says Kamal Nath On Possibility Of Contesting LS Poll From Jabalpur
The Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by his son Nakul Nath.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Monday ruled out the possibility of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Jabalpur and said he will not leave Chhindwara, his political stronghold in Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath has represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency nine times. He is currently an MLA from Chhindwara assembly seat.

Asked if he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Jabalpur, a prominent parliamentary segment in Mahakoshal region of MP, Kamal Nath said, "There is no plan. I will not leave Chhindwara in any case."

He was talking to reporters in Chhindwara.

The former CM had on earlier occasions said his son will contest from Chhindwara.

Asked about Congress leaders switching sides in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Suresh Pachouri (former Union minister) joined the BJP. It was his wish."

Veteran leader Pachouri had joined the ruling BJP on Saturday.

On Monday, two other former Congress MLAs Arunoday Choubey and Shivdayal Bagri also joined the BJP.

Kamal Nath said Choubey had already resigned from the Congress.

On speculation that Congress leader Deepak Joshi might also join the BJP, Kamal Nath said, "Wo toh wahin ke the (he belonged to it)." Deepak Joshi, son of former BJP chief minister Kailash Joshi, joined the Congress before the 2023 assembly elections and unsuccessfully contested on its ticket from Khategaon seat in Dewas district.

