 Women’s Day: 11% Women In Assembly, 15% In Ministry, 16% In Collectorate
Yet, not a single important place has one third of women’s participation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims are made about the empowerment of women on the International Women’s Day. The government is talking about ensuring 33% of women’s participation in any organisation.

Nevertheless, in important departments, women’s participation is from 10 to 15% only.

Before the assembly election, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed, but neither the BJP nor the Congress gave tickets to many women candidates.

This is the reason why in a 230-member House, only 27 women have reached the assembly.

Because the number of women legislator is very less, only a few of them have been included in the ministry.

There are only five women ministers in the 31-member ministry. Besides the Chief Minister, there are 26 ministers.

The women members in the ministry are Nirmala Bhuria, Sampatiya Uikey, Krishna Gaur, Pratima Bagri and Radha Singh. Out of the five, only two have been made cabinet ministers.

As far as the posting of officers is concerned, the picture is no different. There is no female commissioner in ten divisions across the state.

Likewise, out of 55 districts, only nine have women collectors. There are only 16% of women collectors across the state.

The districts like Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior have never seen a female collector.

