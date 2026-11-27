Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India To Face Malaysia In Bhopal Semi-Final; Korea Beats Thailand 4-1 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hosts and defending champions India will face Malaysia in the semi-final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda of capital Bhopal at 7 pm on Friday. The Indian team will aim to secure a place in the final with a win.

The second semi-final will be played between Japan and China.

In the fifth-place match, Korea defeated Thailand 4-1 to finish fifth in the tournament.

Korea Beat Thailand 4-1

Korea registered a comfortable 4-1 victory over Thailand, with goals coming from Park Mihyang, who scored twice, and Park Seunga and Joo Soyon, who scored one goal each. Thailand's only goal came through Inpa Kunjira, who converted a penalty stroke.

The quarter-wise goal tally was 1-1-0-2 for Korea and 0-1-0-0 for Thailand.

India Had Defeated Malaysia in League Match

India and Malaysia have already faced each other in the tournament. In their league match on November 19, India defeated Malaysia 4-1. The Indian team will look to repeat that performance in the semi-final and book its place in the title clash. However, Malaysia cannot be taken lightly in the knockout stage.