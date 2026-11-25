Malaysia Beat Thailand 4-0; India To Face Japan In Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 | VIDEO |

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal: Today is the final day of the league stage of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal. The day began with Malaysia defeating Thailand 4-0 on Wednesday. The match between China and Korea began at 4:45 PM, while the final match of the day, between hosts India and Japan, is scheduled for 7 PM.

The India-Japan match will be observed as a special 'Nari Shakti' day, with an entire stadium stand reserved for women, Minister Vishvas Sarang announced.

Malaysia Score Four Goals In Final Quarter

Malaysia secured a 4-0 victory over Thailand after a goalless first three quarters. Nuramirah Zulkifli scored twice at 54:52 and 59:20, while Nur Azah also netted two goals at 55:42 and 59:40.

Thailand failed to score throughout the match, giving Malaysia a comfortable win in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

India-Japan Match To Celebrate Nari Shakti

Minister for Cooperatives, Sports and Youth Welfare Vishvas Sarang said the India vs Japan hockey match would be dedicated to women's empowerment. An entire stand at the stadium has been reserved for women from across Madhya Pradesh.

Social workers, sportspersons and women who have brought recognition to the state in different fields have been invited to watch the match.

Sarang said the initiative aims to encourage women's participation in nation-building and promote self-reliance. He also highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav towards women's empowerment.

He said women hold an important place in Sanatan philosophy and society, with goddesses representing knowledge, strength and prosperity.

हॉकी के रंग,नारी शक्ति के संगमध्यप्रदेश एशियन वूमेंस हॉकी चैम्पियन्स ट्रॉफी-2026 के आज भारत और जापान के बीच होने वाले मुकाबले को नारी शक्ति विशेष दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाएगा।बेटी को मौका दीजिए, इतिहास बनाएगी।विश्वास कीजिए,वह देश का मान बढ़ाएगी।आप सादर आमंत्रित हैं।दिनांक: 25 नवंबर 2026 (बुधवार)समय: शाम 06:00 बजेस्थान: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स, नाथू बरखेड़ा (भोपाल)📍Location: https://t.co/vem4fu9UWO#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia@narendramodi @TheHockeyIndia @asia_hockey @mansukhmandviya — विश्वास कैलाश सारंग (@VishvasSarang) November 25, 2026

India Face Japan In Crucial League Match

India, ranked seventh in the world, will face Japan, ranked 11th, in their final league-stage match. In the Asian rankings, India is second and Japan third.

Japan are known for their quick gameplay and disciplined defence. The Indian women's hockey team will need a strong performance in both attack and defence to secure a win.

India have already played against Malaysia, Korea, Thailand and China in the league stage. The results of the remaining matches will determine the points table and the teams' matchups for the next stage.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Semi-Finals And Final Schedule

The position matches will be held on November 27. The fifth- and sixth-placed teams will play at 2 PM, followed by the first- and fourth-placed teams at 4:30 PM. The second- and third-placed teams will meet at 7 PM.

The tournament will conclude on November 28 with the bronze medal match at 4:30 PM and the final at 7 PM. The 10-day Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal will end with the gold medal match.