Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Deepika’s Stunning Hat-Trick Powers India To 6-2 Victory Over China In Bhopal, Extends Unbeaten Run | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was Deepika's night, India's delight and Bhopal's hockey festival! A sensational first-quarter hat-trick from Deepika powered the hosts to a commanding 6-2 demolition of China in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy at the International Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The victory extended India's unbeaten winning streak to four matches, keeping the hosts firmly perched atop the round-robin standings with 12 points.

Deepika's 14-minute destruction

India barely allowed the crowd to settle before Deepika struck. The attacking ace opened the floodgates with a field goal in the very first minute before converting penalty corners in the sixth and 14th minutes to complete a breathtaking hat-trick.

China briefly responded through Feng Qingmiao's penalty corner in first-quarter stoppage time, but India's attacking machine had only begun its destruction.

Lalremsiami struck a field goal in the 19th minute before Neha converted another penalty corner in the 22nd, stretching India's advantage to a formidable 5-1 at halftime.

Sakshi applies finishing touch

China reduced the deficit through Chen Tong's 34th-minute penalty stroke. However, Sakshi Rana, who had received a green card just five minutes earlier, completed India's six-goal spectacle with a field goal in the 38th minute.

Neither side scored in the final quarter as India comfortably secured another emphatic victory.

Bhopal becomes hockey heartland

The 5,000-capacity stadium was packed, with young fans waving placards proclaiming "Chak De India" and "I Love My India".

Every Indian attack triggered thunderous cheers as the hosts transformed the contest into a dazzling celebration of attacking hockey.

With four victories in four outings, India's title charge continues to gather momentum ahead of Wednesday's clash against Japan.

BRIEF SCORE

India - 6 (Deepika (1', 6' PC, 14' PC), Lalremsiami (19'), Neha (22' PC), Sakshi Rana (38') vs China – 2 (Feng Qingmiao (15+' PC), Chen Tong (34' PS).

WEDNESDAY'S FIXTURES

Match - Time

Malaysia vs Thailand - 2.30 PM

China vs Korea - 4.45 PM

Japan vs India - 7.00 PM

Korean wall too strong for Thailand; Japan roar past Malaysia

A solitary strike, a stubborn defence and a spectacular late flourish! Korea and Japan scripted contrasting victories in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy at Bhopal on Tuesday, overcoming Thailand and Malaysia respectively.

Korean defence stands tall

Korea edged Thailand 1-0 in a fiercely contested Match 10, with Park Seungae emerging as the match-winner.

After a goalless opening quarter, Park converted a penalty corner in the 26th minute to hand Korea the decisive advantage.

Thailand mounted a spirited comeback attempt after halftime but failed to penetrate Korea's disciplined defensive wall. Thailand captain Suwapat Konthong received a green card in the 34th minute, briefly disrupting her team's momentum.

Korean captain Yuri Lee marshalled the defence effectively as goalkeepers Seoyeon Lee and Dahae Kim helped protect the narrow lead.

Japan's late blitz floors Malaysia

Japan produced a sparkling second-half performance to defeat Malaysia 3-1 in Match 11.

Following a goalless opening half, Niko Maruyama broke the deadlock with a 32nd-minute field goal.

Malaysia threatened an upset when Azmya Azhairy equalised through a penalty corner in the 51st minute.

But Japan struck back almost immediately. Hiroka Murayama restored the lead in the 52nd minute before Ai Hiramatsu hammered home a 58th-minute penalty corner to complete the victory.

The physical encounter also witnessed four green cards and a yellow card, with Malaysia's Nurmaizatul Syafi receiving the latter in the 50th minute.

BRIEF SCORES

Korea – 1 (Park Seungae (26', PC) vs Thailand - 0

Japan – 3 (Niko Maruyama (32'), Hiroka Murayama (52'), Ai Hiramatsu (58') vs Malaysia – 1 (Azmya Azhairy (51')