Women To Run Toll Plazas In Madhya Pradesh; MoU Signed With Women Self-Help Groups

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has added a new feather in its cap for women empowerment as the women will now run three toll plazas on the roads of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation in the state.

An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the women self-help groups (SHGs) has been signed for the same in the presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM house in Bhopal on Saturday.

The three toll plazas include Kayatha toll-plaza on Ujjain-Maksi road in Ujjain district, Chachakhedi toll-plaza on Shajapur Dupada Nalkheda road in Agar district and Sanjay Nagar toll-plaza on Malhera Chandla road of Chhatarpur district.

Operating a toll plaza is considered an act of courage

"Operating a toll plaza is considered an act of courage. Now, women self-help groups in the state are taking the responsibility of operating toll plazas, this is a big example of women empowerment. I have full faith that women will be successful in their resolution and will run the toll plaza efficiently," CM Chouhan said.

He added that the world would see that the Madhya Pradesh's women would make new achievements in this work dominated by men.

The chief minister also said, "Women should work with enthusiasm, confidence and positivity and show the world that women are not behind in any activity. This is an initiative to increase the scope of work done by women. The women will get 30 percent of the amount collected from the operation of these toll plazas. I wish that the women run the toll plaza successfully and every woman associated with self-help groups becomes a millionaire."

Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, Avinash Lavania exchanged MOU with the women of SHGs.

