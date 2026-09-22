Women Stage Fierce Protest Against Liquor Shop, Reject Welfare Funds In MP's Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Women in Silha village of Gwalior staged a fierce protest against a local liquor shop on Tuesday. They blocked the road by smashing bottles and declared they will refuse 'Ladli Behna' scheme funds because alcohol is ruining their families and community atmosphere. The intense demonstration erupted in the Bhitarwar area as residents expressed deep outrage over the functioning of the liquor store. Protesting women alleged that the establishment and nearby unauthorised egg and mutton carts have made commuting completely unsafe, while routine harassment from consumers has severely disrupted daily village life.

Vowing to protect their homes, the residents firmly demanded the immediate removal of the shop, pointing out that the local environment has become entirely hostile for women and children.

Watch Video of Woman Smashing Liquor Bottles

#WATCH | #Gwalior: Women Block Road, Smash Liquor Bottles In Protest Against Wine Shops #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews https://t.co/c463UFNqJZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 22, 2026

The situation further escalated when participants announced they would reject financial assistance under the government's 'Ladli Behna' scheme. They passionately stated that welfare funds hold no value when alcohol addiction is actively destroying their households.

They also highlighted that a similar protest five days prior at the Pichhore intersection in Dabra had brought unfulfilled administrative promises, fueling deep public resentment over the lack of concrete action from local authorities.

Bhitarwar SDOP Gagan Hanwat swiftly arrived at the scene with a police team to manage the escalating crisis. Following extensive discussions and formal assurances from law enforcement regarding an official investigation, the women finally agreed to clear the road. However, they issued a strict warning that further agitations will immediately resume if the administration fails to permanently shut down the controversial liquor store.

Police officials confirmed that a detailed inquiry is currently underway to verify the legal status of the liquor establishment. Instructions have also been issued to clear the unauthorised food carts operating in the immediate vicinity, and a comprehensive report will be submitted to the District Collector for further administrative action.