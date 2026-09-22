Gwalior Schoolgirl Assault Case: Police Arrest Prime Accused Yogesh Rawat After Viral CCTV Footage Shows Bikers Harassing Schoolgirls

Gwalior Police Arrest Prime Accused Yogesh Rawat In Viral Schoolgirl Assault Case | FP Photo

Gwalior Schoolgirl Assault case: After the disturbing Schoolgirl Assault CCTV Footage, showing bikers assaulting teen girls, went viral on social media, the Bhitarwar police in Gwalior district have arrested the prime accused, Yogesh Rawat. The incident occurred near Kamala School in Bhitarwar on Monday, when the victim and a female friend were returning home from coaching classes.

According to police reports, two youths riding a Splendour motorcycle intercepted the girls on Kamla School Road, blocking their path and making inappropriate remarks. When the students strongly objected and ignored the harassment, the situation escalated, and one of the youths physically assaulted the victim in broad daylight.

Schoolgirl Assault CCTV Footage

🚨 GWALIOR : A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a neighbour after being forced onto his motorcycle while heading to coaching. Police registered a case and took the accused into custody, according to reports. https://t.co/VSdrAeAKm2 — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) September 21, 2026

The subsequent investigation into this alarming Gwalior student assault case gained major momentum after the Gwalior molestation viral video sparked widespread outrage across the region. Local authorities at the Bhitarwar police station news desk confirmed that swift action was initiated following the CCTV footage viral video Madhya Pradesh crime reports.

The incident, centred around the Kamla School Road incident in Gwalior, has reignited grave concerns regarding Madhya Pradesh schoolgirl harassment and the overall security of students attending local tuition centers.

Yogesh Rawat Arrest

According to officials handling the Gwalior coaching class student assault, the suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle, which led investigators to analyse a crucial Splendour bike harassment video in Gwalior to map their escape route.

Responding decisively to public pressure and digital outrage in the Kamala School Gwalior incident, the Bhitarwar police arrested Yogesh Rawat as the primary culprit. Furthermore, legal experts note that because the victim is a minor, a stringent POCSO Act case in Gwalior has been officially registered against the accused.

Police teams are currently conducting intensive raids and technical surveillance to track down the second suspect involved in the crime, ensuring strict legal consequences as further evidence comes to light.