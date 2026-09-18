Bhopal, Indore Medical Colleges Lead MRU Research As Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa Lag Behind | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC), Gwalior, Rewa Medical College have been categorised as average performers in Multidisciplinary Research Units (MRUs) due to poor healthcare infrastructure, administrative compliance and research output.

Despite having a massive patient load and strong clinical set-ups, their research capabilities are severely underutilised.

Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Indore have been best performers.

The MRUs were introduced in government medical colleges to strengthen the research environment, bridge the gap in infrastructure inhibiting health research and improve the overall health status of the population by creating evidence-based application of diagnostic procedure.

Overall performance is ranked on the basis of projects, collaboration with institutes, fund allocated by central government and its utilisation over projects and presentation of the research, according to GMC doctors.

They said that collaboration was main point with other technical institutes for better results, they added.

In Madhya Pradesh, MRU units are working in seven medical colleges including AIIMS. So, six medical colleges of state government are running MRUs targeting sickle cell disease, pediatric cancers and localised lifestyle disorders.

Rewa Medical College is working on sickle cell trait screening, pediatric disorders, mental health research while NSCB Medical College is working on sickle cell disease, stem cell therapy, bone marrow research.

Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, is working on stem cell therapy, advanced cancer research, lifestyle diseases. Gwalior Medical College has focused on paediatric oncology, bone marrow transplant research and Indore Medical College has focused on non-communicable genotyping, diagnostics development.

Federation of Medical Association spokesman Dr Akash Soni said, As per regional requirement, medical colleges make research on disease and find out the cause.

MGM Medical College, Indore and GMC Bhopal are given top rankings while Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Rewa Medical College and NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, are Average Active. BMC, Sagar, performance is not satisfactory.