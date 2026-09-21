Two Girls Harassed, Assaulted by Bike-Borne Men While Returning From Coaching in Gwalior; VIDEO Viral |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A CCTV camera in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhitarwar captured the alleged harassment and assault of two young girls by two motorcycle-borne men in broad daylight. The Gwalior student harassment case occurred on Kamla School Road when the two female students were returning from coaching classes. The men allegedly stopped the girls and assaulted them after they objected to the alleged harassment. With no complaint filed so far, Gwalior police are using the CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

CCTV Captures Alleged Assault on Students

The Bhitarwar student harassment incident reportedly took place around noon on Monday when the two students were returning home from their coaching classes in Gwalior district.

According to the information available, two men riding a Splendor motorcycle approached the students and allegedly stopped them on Kamla School Road. The men allegedly began harassing the girls. When the students objected, the two men allegedly assaulted them.

Gwalior Harassment video surfaces online

The CCTV footage of the Bhitarwar incident captured the confrontation on the road. When the girls moved ahead, the bikers allegedly followed them and repeated the incident. After the alleged assault, both men fled the spot on their motorcycle.

The Gwalior CCTV assault case came to light after the video surfaced and circulated on social media, drawing attention to the alleged harassment of the students in Bhitarwar.

Police Begin Search for Accused

Following the circulation of the Bhitarwar CCTV video, police began looking into the alleged student harassment and assault. Officers are examining the footage to establish the identities of the two accused and trace their whereabouts.

Police are also trying to identify the two students so they can contact them, record their statements and understand the circumstances surrounding the Gwalior student assault incident.

SDOP Gagan Hanmat said police had received the CCTV footage showing the alleged assault on the students. He said Bhitarwar police were trying to identify and trace the accused based on the footage. He also said that no student or family member had approached the police with a formal complaint so far.

Nagar Parishad Vice-President Seeks Action

Bhitarwar Nagar Parishad vice-president Mannu Yadav expressed concern over the Gwalior student harassment case. He alleged that activities involving anti-social elements have increased in Bhitarwar and said incidents involving female students were a matter of concern.

Yadav urged the police to take strict action against those involved and warned of a protest if action was not taken.

For now, Gwalior police are searching for the accused using the CCTV footage. The identities and statements of the students will be important in determining the next course of action in the Bhitarwar student assault case.