Women Inmates At Bhopal Central Jail Learn Skills, Earn Income Through Handicrafts And Beauty Training

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women inmates at Bhopal Central Jail are being trained in various vocational skills, including bead work, Kashidakari embroidery, stitching and beauty treatment, as part of efforts to help them become self-reliant after their release. Several of the trainers are inmates themselves.

Over the past nine months, women prisoners have earned more than ₹5.75 lakh by making fashionable bags and other utility items from beads. Other skill-based activities have generated nearly ₹70,000 in income.

Around 25 women convicts and undertrials are currently receiving beautician training. The trainers include a transgender woman convict serving a two-year sentence and another inmate who earlier worked as a beautician in Sehore before being shifted to the Central Jail.

A group of 31 women inmates is being trained to create handbags, purses, mobile-holder pouches and other decorative products using beads. The initiative is being guided by Bhopal-based designer and entrepreneur Tavishi Srivastava, who has been working with the inmates for the past nine months. Products made by the inmates are being sold in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The Mahila Ward of the jail also showcases dolls and idols of Hindu deities made by inmates. Women prisoners are additionally learning Kashidakari, a traditional embroidery technique. Training is being conducted under the supervision of jail staff, including Deputy Jail Superintendent Jaya Yadav and trainers Nina Srivastava and Rajkumari Chauhan.

According to Jail Superintendent M.S. Marawi, around 90 women inmates are currently enrolled in different skill-development programmes aimed at helping them build a sustainable livelihood after their release.

Director General (Prisons) Varun Kapoor said the initiative is part of the reform process within prisons. Besides learning new skills, inmates are earning income that is credited to their personal jail accounts and is often used to support their families outside prison.