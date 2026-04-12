Women Injured After Bike-Borne Thieves Snatch Bag In Broad Daylight In Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths riding a motorcycle attempted to snatch a bag in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, as reported on Sunday.

This resulted in serious injuries to the woman as well as her friend.

Police in charge stated that Kirti Sharma and her friend are ASHA workers at an Anganwadi centre.

On Saturday night, the two were returning home on their scooter after visiting a friend who resides in Piplani. On JK Road, near the water tank, two youths on a motorcycle attempted to overtake them.

According to the report, both women have suffered serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

The accused have not yet been arrested; police personnel from both the Aishbagh and Govindpura stations are actively searching for them.

Mobile Phone and Cash-Filled Bag Carried Crossbody

One of the youths attempted to snatch the woman's bag while riding the moving motorcycle.

Since the bag was worn across her body (crossbody style), it did not pull away easily, when the robber exerted force, the woman fell to the ground.

Subsequently, the accused snatched the bag and fled the scene. The bag contained cash, a mobile phone, and various documents.

Bystanders helped admit the injured women to a hospital, and the police registered an FIR after receiving information about the incident.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene is currently being scrutinised.

Stolen phones worth Rs 4.7 lakh recovered, 3 held

Habibganj police have arrested three men involved in a series of mobile snatching incidents across the city and recovered five snatched phones worth approximately Rs 4.7 lakh. According to assistant police commissioner Umesh Tiwari, accused Ayan Khan (20), Mohammad Musharraf (20) and Firoz Khan (19) are residents of Ashoka Garden area.

According to police, the case was registered after a complaint was filed by a 22-year-old student who was robbed of his phone near 10 Number Market in Habibganj on April 7, 2026. Two men on a scooter had snatched the phone and fled.

A special team analysed nearly 100 CCTV cameras and used informant inputs to trace the suspects. Acting on a tip-off, police detained two accused near 5 Number Stop in Habibganj who later confessed to multiple snatching incidents in Habibganj, Piplani and MP Nagar. Further investigation led to the arrest of two receivers of stolen phones, Akbar alias Uzaif Khan and Ayan Ali, who were involved in selling the devices.

Police have registered a case. One of the accused has a prior criminal record, police officials said.