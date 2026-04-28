Woman Trapped, Blackmailed For 5 Years By Fake DSP On Matrimonial Site In Jabalpur; Files Complaint, Demands Seizure Of Devices

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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly trapped, abused, and blackmailed for five years by a man she met on matrimonial site in Jabalpur.

The accused, identified as Manmeet Singh Gujral from Ranjhi Narsingh Nagar area, introduced himself as a DSP in the crime branch to gain her trust.

What is the matter?

The incident dates back to 2020, when the divorced woman created a profile on the matrimonial website. She came in contact with the accused, who introduced himself as a senior police officer. Trusting his claims and marriage proposal, the woman and her family believed him. He even met her family to make his identity look genuine.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the accused once took her to the Gwarighat area on the pretext of showing his house. Instead, he took her to a secluded place, where he abused her, beat her, and forced physical relations. During this time, he also recorded objectionable photos and videos of her.

These recordings later became a tool for blackmail. The accused allegedly threatened to make the videos viral and, for the past five years, continued to exploit her physically, mentally, and financially. The woman said he would forcefully take her to his house and threaten her into doing wrong acts. She added that she remained silent all this time due to fear of social shame, as she is a mother of two children.

The complaint also revealed a shocking detail that the accused may have similar objectionable photos and videos of several other women, which he stores in different mobile phones and computers to threaten and exploit them. It is also reported that he has a criminal history, with multiple cases already pending in court. Despite this, he married another woman from the Madan Mahal area in 2024.

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The victim then approached the Superintendent of Police office in Jabalpur and submitted a written complaint.

She has demanded that all electronic devices of the accused be seized and strict action be taken so that other women can be saved.

Taking the matter seriously, DSP Headquarters Bhagat Singh Gauthariya said the victim belongs to the Cantt police station area. Based on her complaint, strict instructions have been given to the Cantt police station in-charge to investigate the case.

Police are also checking how many other women may have been targeted by the accused.

He added that initial investigation confirms that the two met through the matrimonial site and the accused used a fake identity.

Police are verifying all facts and have assured that legal action will be taken soon and the accused will be arrested.