Raisen's 'Hum Fresh' Restaurant Shuts Down After Cockroach Found In Dosa-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A restaurant in Raisen was closed after a dead cockroach was found in a dosa served to customers on Monday.

The incident has raised serious concerns about hygiene and food safety.

The incident took place at ‘Hum Fresh Restaurant’ located on Sagar Road. According to reports, a group of lawyers, went to the restaurant for a meal.

They ordered dosa, and while eating, they had already consumed about half of it when they suddenly noticed a dead cockroach inside the food. The sight left them shocked and upset.

The lawyers immediately recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media. The video quickly went viral.

Watch the video below :

They also issued a notice to the restaurant owner and demanded strict action, alleging that basic cleanliness and food safety standards were not being followed, which could put customers’ health at risk.

After receiving complaints and seeing the viral video, the administration took action.

On April 24, Food Safety Officer inspected the restaurant on the instructions of senior officials. During the inspection, samples of sweets, mawa, and paneer were tested in a mobile lab. The tests showed that there was no harmful color mixing in the food items.

However, the inspection revealed serious hygiene issues. Food was being prepared in dirty and unhealthy conditions, and a dead cockroach was also found in the storage area. This showed clear violation of food safety rules.

Based on these findings, officials recommended strict action. The restaurant’s registration was immediately suspended, and it has been completely closed.

Authorities have said that further investigation is ongoing and assured that strict steps will be taken to ensure public safety.