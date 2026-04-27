‘K**tke Fek Denge...’ Bhopal Autorickshaw Driver Threatens Woman Returning From Work- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Bhopal has surfaced on social media, in which a crying woman has alleged that an auto driver threatened her in the New Market area on Monday.

The woman, who identified herself as Riya Verma, said the incident took place while she was out for work, and took an auto to return home.

In the video, she can be heard saying that the auto driver used threatening words and told her, “What can you do? We will get you picked up.” She also claimed that he warned her that something could happen to her without anyone knowing. The woman said that such incidents have happened with her earlier as well and alleged that the driver appeared to be drunk at the time.

When she replied to him, he even said, 'tum kya karlogi, kaatke fek denge, kisiko pta bhi nahi chalega.'

Watch the video below :

She raised concerns about women’s safety, questioning whether women have the right to work and move freely without fear. “Do we not have the right to go out and earn?” she said in the video, expressing her frustration and fear.

After the incident, the woman approached the police near Board Office Square. While speaking to the police, she explained what had happened.

The police officer asked what she had said to the auto driver, to which she replied that she would report the matter to the police.

The woman further said that the driver was continuously threatening her. After speaking to the police, she mentioned that she will now take a bus and return her home, safely.

There is no official statement yet on action taken against the auto driver, yet.