Bhopal Man Seeks Maintenance From Wife To Look After Mentally Challenged Son |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man has filed a one-of-its-kind case in the Bhopal District Family Court, seeking maintenance from his wife to meet the expenses of their mentally challenged son. Both the husband and wife are retired government employees drawing pension. Their divorce case is pending in the court.

The couple married 35 years ago and have two sons. As they grew up, it became clear that the elder boy was mentally challenged, while the younger son was normal.

Soon, quarrels began between the two on petty issues. According to Shail Awasthi, a counsellor at the family court handling the case, the woman says that her husband doubted her fidelity and even followed her to her office.

After some years, they decided to part ways and filed for divorce. They began living separately about eight years ago. Simultaneously, both moved the court seeking custody of the children. The court disposed of the case with an order that both can have the custody of one son each. The woman opted for the normal child, and the mentally challenged son remained with the man.

He admitted him to a special school and looked after him. The boy is now 27. Meanwhile, both parents have retired. Now, the man has approached the court demanding that his wife pay Rs10,000 a month to him to partly cover the expenses of the mentally challenged son. Both draw a pension of around Rs 40,000 a month.

At their counselling session, the man argued that he had to take care of his old mother and his sister, and his pension was not enough to meet the expenses of their son. The woman, on the other hand, has no responsibilities. The boy, according to the counsellor, pleaded for a reunion between his parents. Mujhe mummy bhi chahiye, mujhe papa bhi chahiye, he said.