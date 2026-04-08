Indore News: High Court Raises Maintenance For Woman, Child In Hatod Case To ₹10k | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court increased interim maintenance for a woman and her minor child from Rs 1,000 each to Rs 5,000 each per month, totaling Rs 10,000. The revision came after reviewing the husband’s monthly income of Rs 35,000. The court directed the amount to be directly deducted from his salary for timely payment.In a significant relief to a woman and her minor child, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has increased the interim maintenance amount from Rs1,000 each to Rs5,000 each per month, bringing the total to Rs10,000.

The order came while a revision petition challenging a Family Court ruling was being heard in the case of a government employee in Hatod.

Advocate Apoorv Jain said that earlier, the Indore Family Court had directed the government employee, posted at Hatod Nagar Parishad, to pay a meagre Rs1,000 per month each to his wife and minor child under Section 125 of the CrPC. Dissatisfied with the amount, the wife approached the High Court to seek an enhancement.

During the hearing, the High Court examined the husband's income details, which revealed he earned over Rs 35,000 per month. The court observed that such a low maintenance amount was not justified considering his earnings and the needs of a wife caring for a young child, Jain said.

Allowing the revision petition, the High Court enhanced the maintenance to Rs 5,000 per month for each. Importantly, the court also directed the husband's department to ensure the amount is directly deducted from his salary and transferred to the wife s bank account to ensure timely and hassle-free payment. The order underscores the court s firm stance that a husband cannot evade financial responsibility towards his family.