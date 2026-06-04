Woman Spots Men Sprinkling Petrol Outside House In Gwalior; Miscreants Flee Before Setting Fire-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A family narrowly escaped a possible arson attack after a woman woke up in the early hours of Thursday and noticed miscreants pouring petrol outside her housein Gwalior.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage shows two masked men allegedly sprinkling petrol around the house and on various items kept outside. However, after noticing the woman, they fled the scene before they could set the property on fire.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Woman Spots Men Sprinkling Petrol Outside House In #Gwalior; Miscreants Flee Before Setting Fire#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/GkEMazdIvV — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 4, 2026

The incident took place in Indira Colony under the Bahodapur police station area.

Police have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the locality.

According to information, Harishchandra Gupta, a tailor by profession, lives in the colony with his family. After having dinner on Wednesday night, all family members went to sleep.

At around 3 am to 3:30 am on Thursday, Gupta's wife, Mona Gupta, suddenly woke up and sensed a strong smell of a flammable substance outside the house. Suspecting something unusual, she carefully went towards the main door to check.

She allegedly saw two masked youths near the house. The men were reportedly sprinkling a petrol-like substance on a motorcycle parked outside and near a room of the house. As soon as they noticed the woman approaching, both suspects fled from the spot.

After the incident, the family informed neighbours, who checked CCTV footage from nearby cameras. The footage reportedly showed three suspicious youths. While two of them were seen near the house, another person was standing some distance away.

The family claims that one of the suspects seen in the footage has been identified as Sameer Khan. According to family members, there was a dispute a few days ago between their son's friends and Sameer. They alleged that threats were also made during that incident.

The family suspects that the attempted attack may be linked to that earlier dispute.

Residents said that if Mona Gupta had not woken up in time, the suspects could have set the house on fire, putting the lives of the sleeping family members at risk.

Police are now using the CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and trace the suspects. Further investigation is underway.