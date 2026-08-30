Woman Slips Between Train And Platform At Shivpuri Station; ASI Pulls Her To Safety | VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman narrowly escaped death after falling into the gap between a train and the platform while trying to board a passenger train at Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri railway station.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) deployed at the station acted quickly and pulled her to safety.

The incident occurred when Nirmala Singh Thakur, a resident of Purani Shivpuri, reached the railway station to travel to Ashoknagar.

She was trying to board the Gwalior-Bina passenger train when she suddenly lost her balance.

Before she could enter the coach, Nirmala slipped and fell into the narrow gap between the train and the platform. The incident caused panic among passengers and others present at the station.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Woman Slips Between Train And Platform At Shivpuri Station While Boarding, ASI Pulls Her To Safety #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/x3bDLUU5eG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 30, 2026

ASI Virendra Singh Tiwari, who was on duty nearby, noticed the woman falling and immediately rushed to help her. Without wasting any time, he caught hold of her and pulled her out of the dangerous gap.

His quick response saved the woman from suffering serious injuries or being crushed under the train. She was brought safely back onto the platform.

People present at the station praised the police officer for his alertness and timely action. They said even a brief delay could have led to a major tragedy.

It is reported that ASI Tiwari has played an important role in saving the lives of passengers at the railway station on previous occasions as well.

His alertness, courage and commitment to duty have earned appreciation from passengers and railway officials.

The incident also highlighted the need for passengers to remain extremely careful while boarding or getting off trains.

Railway authorities regularly advise passengers not to board or leave a train when it is moving and to mind the gap between the train and the platform.

Thanks to the ASI’s timely intervention, the woman escaped safely and a potentially fatal accident was prevented.