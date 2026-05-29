Woman Rescued After Jumping Into Upper Lake Near VIP Road In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another suicide attemp was reported from Bhopal's Upper Lake on Friday.

Due to the incident, the city witnessed a panic early on Friday morning as a young woman allegedly jumped into the Upper Lake near VIP Road.

After receiving information about the incident, divers from the municipal corporation immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

A team comprising two to three divers rescued the woman from the water after intensive efforts and handed her over to the police. She was then rushed to a hospital. Her condition is yet to be officially confirmed.

According to preliminary police information, the woman has been identified as Manisha, a resident of the Bairagarh area.

Family members told police that she had been facing personal and family-related stress for some time.

Talaiya police station in-charge Deepak Dahariya said the woman had come to VIP Road with two friends around 8 am.

During this time, she was reportedly trying to call someone but was unable to connect, which allegedly left her distressed.

Police said she suddenly jumped into the lake during the incident.

Officials added that statements of the woman and the people accompanying her are yet to be recorded.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the incident.

It’s okay to seek help

Tragically, the beautiful tourist attraction in Bhopal city, the Upper Lake, also witnesses suicide attempts and accidents frequently.

The stretch near the Raja Bhoj statue and Boat Club on VIP Road has witnessed several such tragic incidents due to the absence of safety grills.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or having suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. You can contact these emergency helplines in India:

1800-599-0019, 9999 666 555, 98204 66726