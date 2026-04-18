15-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Bhopal's Lower Lake; Body Found After 24 Hours | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy drowned while bathing in Lower Lake near Kali Temple on Friday morning. His body was recovered around 24 hours later on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Soni, a resident of Itwara area. According to reports, Dheeraj had gone to the lake with his friends around 11 am on Friday. While bathing, he reportedly ventured into deeper water and went missing.

His friends informed family members about the incident. The family alerted Talaiya police, following which a search operation was launched with the help of municipal divers.

The search continued until evening but to no avail. On Saturday morning, the rescue operation resumed and the body was eventually recovered at around 11 am. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.