MP News: 7-Year-Old Dies After Drowing In Pond While Bathing With Friends In Shivpuri; Locals Rescue Body-- VIDEO | Representational Image | Sourced

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old innocent child died after drowning in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. He went to bathe in the village pond along with two of his friends.

The Incident happened in the Dhauria village of the Govardhan police station area of the Shivpuri district.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Babu Dhakad, son of Gajanand Dhakad, went to bathe in the village pond along with two of his friends. While bathing, he suddenly drifted into deep water and drowned.

#WATCH | 7-Year-Old Boy Loses Life After Drowning In Pond In Dhouriya Village Under Shivpuri District#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Shivpuri pic.twitter.com/c75RgQA7ib — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 7, 2026

The children who were with him somehow managed to get out and informed the villagers about the incident.

The family first took him to the health centre of Bairad and later to the medical college, where the doctors declared him dead.

The medical outpost police have started an investigation into the matter by registering a case and getting the post-mortem done.

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Two College Students Drown While Bathing In Jabalpur's Jamtara Ghat; Search Operation Underway

A similar case was reported as the search operation is still underway for two college students who drowned at Jamtara Ghat while bathing during a picnic in Jabalpur on Monday.

The incident took place on March 13 when a group of students from St Aloysius College Jabalpur, had gone to the ghat to spend time together.

According to information, some students went into the water to bathe. During this time, two students entered deep water and drowned. The missing students have been identified as Edwin George and Johny Ekka.

Police officials said the search will continue until the students are found. The incident has created concern among local residents and the college community. Authorities have also advised people to stay careful while entering deep water at river ghats.