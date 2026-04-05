Bhopal News: NHAI Damages Narmada Pipeline For Third Time | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing 10-lane construction work on Ayodhya Bypass by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has led to repeated breaches in the Narmada water supply pipeline, disrupting supply across several parts of the city.

The issue, attributed to poor coordination between NHAI and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), has caused significant inconvenience to residents during peak summer.

In the past three days, the main pipeline under the Narmada project has been damaged three times due to unplanned excavation. The first breach occurred near Ramdwar, followed by another at Damkheda the next day. The situation worsened on Sunday when overnight excavation damaged not only the main pipeline but also several bulk connections.

As a result, water supply has been completely halted in several major residential and commercial areas, including Minal Residency, Sagar Landmark, People’s Mall, and Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC).

The disruption has affected thousands of households from Karond BMHRC to Kokta Transport Nagar, leaving residents grappling with acute water shortages. Residents continue to face hardship as authorities work to restore normal supply.

Officials from the BMC’s Water Works Department confirmed that the impact extends across a wide stretch from Ayodhya Nagar to Kokta.

Three special teams have been deployed since Sunday morning to carry out urgent repairs and monitor the situation. However, due to repeated damage and ongoing repair work, water pressure remains low in many areas.

Official Statement

Additional Commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma said the pipeline is being repeatedly damaged due to ongoing construction activities. Sharma added that while immediate repairs are underway, authorities have summoned the concerned agency and directed it to coordinate closely with the BMC to prevent further disruptions.

Water supply disruption has hit thousands of households between Karond BMHRC and Kokta Transport Nagar, with residents facing acute shortages. Authorities are working to restore normal supply.