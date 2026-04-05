Indore News: From Indore To Perth; Bhandari To Perform Historic Telesurgery Feat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a landmark moment for Indian medicine, renowned bariatric surgeon Dr Mohit Bhandari is set to create history by performing the world’s first robotic telesurgery at a prestigious international surgical conference in Perth, Australia.

Dr Bhandari has been granted a special operating licence by the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons—one of the most stringent and prestigious medical authorities globally. The approval allows him to operate during the college’s annual congress, marking a significant achievement for both the surgeon and India’s medical community.

During the event, Dr Bhandari will perform a gastric bypass procedure using a robotic console from the stage, operating remotely on a patient located elsewhere. The groundbreaking telesurgery will be demonstrated live before leading surgeons from around the world, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in surgical technology and global collaboration.

This milestone not only reflects Dr Bhandari’s exceptional expertise but also highlights India’s growing leadership in advanced medical technology. With a record of performing over 40,000 bariatric surgeries in Asia, he is widely regarded as a pioneer in the field.

Previously, Dr Bhandari has received international licences to perform live surgeries in countries such as Spain, the United States, Germany, and Taiwan, further cementing his global reputation.