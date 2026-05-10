Bhopal 28-Year-Old Missing Woman Body Found In Upper Lake Near Boat Club; Suicide Suspected | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 28-year-old woman was found floating in the Upper Lake near Boat Club on Saturday evening. The woman had reportedly left her home two days earlier without informing her family and had remained untraceable since then. However, no missing person complaint was lodged by her relatives.

The deceased was identified as Sonika Thakur, wife of Rupesh Thakur, and a resident of Gautam Nagar Colony. She married Rupesh, a resident of Narmadapuram, on April 18, 2024. Sixteen days after the marriage, she returned to her parents' home and did not go back.

Her husband told police that he had repeatedly asked her the reason but she never disclosed it. He last spoke to her on May 7 when she asked him to come and take her back. He tried calling her several times afterwards, but she did not respond. Later that night, Sonika's father informed him that her body had been found in the lake.

Shyamla Hills police station incharge Neelam Patwa said Bhopal Municipal Corporation staff alerted police after spotting the body near the selfie point. The woman was identified through a mobile phone found in her jeans pocket.

Police said the deceased's family had not levelled any allegations against her in-laws. A matchbox, mobile phone and a Rs 50-note were found from her pocket. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.