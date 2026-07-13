 Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband In MP's Chhatarpur; Towel, Screwdriver Used In Murder Seized
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Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband In MP's Chhatarpur; Towel, Screwdriver Used In Murder Seized

Satai police solved the murder of Maniram Raikwar within five days, arresting his wife Shivani Raikwar, her lover Akhlesh Patel and accomplice Bharat Yadav. Police said the trio conspired to kill him. The victim's body was found in Amronia forest, and the motorcycle, mobile phones and other evidence were seized.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Husband In MP's Chhatarpur; Towel, Screwdriver Used In Murder Seized

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman, along with her lover, was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The cops started the search after a youth's body was recovered from Amronia forest.

Police investigation revealed that the woman, along with her partner, had orchestrated the murder of her husband.

According to the police, a missing person report for the deceased, Maniram Raikwar, a resident of Sigrampura, was filed on July 10, following which a search operation was launched.

During the search, a body was discovered in the Bagai Nala in the Amronia forest, which was identified as that of Maniram Raikwar.

Subsequently, a murder case was registered at the Satai police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation began.

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Motorcycle, towel, screwdriver used in murder

A special team, constituted under the instructions of Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha, examined physical and technical evidence from the crime scene and questioned the family members.

The investigation revealed that the deceased's wife, Shivani Raikwar, was in a relationship with Akhlesh Patel. Both of them, along with Bharat Yadav, had conspired to murder Maniram and carried out the crime.

Acting on this information, the police arrested the deceased's wife, Shivani Raikwar; her partner, Akhlesh Patel, a resident of Palkoha; and their accomplice, Bharat Yadav, also a resident of Palkoha.

Items used in the murder, including a motorcycle, a towel, a screwdriver, mobile phones and other materials, were recovered from the accused.

A police team played a crucial role in the operation under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle and SDOP Bijawar Ajay Rithauria.

The team included Satai Station In-charge Inspector Sunita Bidua. Police stated that, upon completion of the investigation, the charge sheet against the accused would be submitted to the court.

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