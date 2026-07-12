Chhatarpur Range Police Promotes 164 Head Constables As Acting ASIs |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur Range Police has issued promotion orders for head constables, appointing them as acting Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs).

The order was issued by the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Chhatarpur Range, under the Madhya Pradesh Government’s General Administration Department guidelines and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules, 2025.

The promotion covers police personnel from 4 districts - Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

The selected head constables have been given the charge of acting/temporary ASIs until further orders, along with new postings.

According to the promotion list issued by the DIG office, a total of 164 head constables from different categories have been promoted.

This includes 92 personnel from the unreserved category, 48 from the Scheduled Caste category and 24 from the Scheduled Tribe category.

Chhatarpur district received the highest number of promotions, with 70 head constables being given the new responsibility.

Among them, 39 are from the unreserved category, 19 from the Scheduled Caste category and 12 from the Scheduled Tribe category.

The DIG office clarified that the promotions will remain subject to the final decision of the Supreme Court and High Court in matters related to Special Leave Petition (SLP) No. 13954/2016 and any future orders passed by the courts.

The promoted personnel have been instructed to submit their option regarding salary fixation within one month from the date of receiving the order.

The respective district Superintendents of Police (SPs) have also been directed to relieve the promoted officials from their current posts and ensure their joining at the new places of posting.

The promotions are expected to increase the number of ASIs working at the field level in Chhatarpur Range, strengthen police administration at police stations and outposts and improve coordination in maintaining law and order.