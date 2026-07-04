162 Mantralaya Officials Promoted As Assistant Section Officers In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government late on Friday night promoted 162 Mantralaya officials from Grade II to the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO).

The promotions have been made on a two-year probation period under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1961.

They will remain subject to the final orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court in pending petitions related to promotions.

Among those promoted are Ashish Kulhare, Raju Kumar Verma, Sanjay Kumar Rathore, Sarita Yadav and Deepchand Pandey, among others.

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Notably, the General Administration Department (GAD) had recently clarified that no court has imposed a stay on promotions and that departments are free to grant conditional promotions to eligible employees.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly Secretariat was the first department to issue a promotion list following the clarification.