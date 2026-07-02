Police Headquarters And General Administration Department Officials Meet To Discuss Promotion Complications | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) met officials of the General Administration Department (GAD) and discussed the complications arising from the state government's recent promotion order here on Thursday.

PHQ officials are seeking legal opinion to implement the state government's order. On Tuesday, the state government issued the promotion order with certain riders. Earlier, the Jabalpur High Court, in its order dated April 23, 2026, had cleared the way for promotions.

At present, the PHQ was working on the court's order; earlier, the PHQ had stopped giving 'charge' on higher posts, such as from sub-inspector to 'in-charge inspector' and inspector to DSP. Recently, the court issued an order in which it instructed providing 'in-charge' orders on higher posts. But after the meeting with the GAD officials, the court order will be kept aside and the government's order will be followed.

Special DG, administration Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that the PHQ has received the order of the state government and it is being examined in the context of the police department. The department is taking the opinion of legal experts. And whatever the expert decides the process will start accordingly, he said.

Vacancies and promotions breakdown

In the state, 410 posts of DSP rank are reserved for promotion. On these posts, inspectors are promoted as DSPs. At present, 297 posts have been filled through in-charge officials. Now, 113 posts are vacant for promotion. Similarly, 1,657 posts of inspector are with the department and on most posts, in-charge inspectors are working.

The department has 70 to 80 posts vacant for promotions. About 2,800 posts are reserved for sub-inspectors, 8,100 posts are reserved for ASIs and 13,400 posts of head constables are due for promotion.

The department is taking the opinion of legal experts. And whatever the expert decides the process will start accordingly. Adarsh Katiyar, special DG, administration