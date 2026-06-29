MP Government Readies Promotion Lists As High Court Verdict Holds Up 2 Lakh Employees' Career Progression | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked around 20 departments to review their preparations related to the promotion list and prepare the seniority list up to 2029.

Earlier, it was anticipated that the path for promotion of waiting officials would open shortly, but it appears difficult for now.

In the meantime, the government is keeping its fingers crossed as the matter is pending before the High Court. It is only after the High Court's verdict that the government can move ahead with the promotion of officials.

Sources said GAD additional secretary Ajay Katesaria convened a meeting of deputy secretaries of around 20 departments on Monday and asked them to be fully prepared with matters related to the promotion list.

He asked them to revisit the promotion-related lists to avoid any shortcomings at the eleventh hour.

Notably, the promotion of around 2 lakh government officials has been pending for the past nine years.

The departments have been asked to prepare the seniority list on the basis of the 2025 rules. Once the High Court delivers its final order in the promotion case, the promotion process will begin immediately.

In the absence of promotions, many offices are being handled by in-charge officials.

Promotions will be granted on the basis of vacant posts, which will be divided into the SC, ST and unreserved categories.

The lists of Class 1 and Class 2 officers will be prepared, and posts reserved for the SC and ST categories will be filled first.

The remaining posts will be filled later. The Annual Confidential Report (ACR) will also form the basis for promotions. If promotions take place, government functioning will become more effective.