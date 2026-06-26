2 Illegal Colonies, Including One On Former IAS Officer's Land, Demolished In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Friday took action against illegal colonies in the Huzur area, demolishing two unauthorised layouts near Kerwa Dam and clearing encroachments from land worth nearly Rs 27 crore, including an encroachment on the land of late former IAS officer MA Khan.

The action was carried out in Mendori and Barkhedi Bajyafat villages. Bulldozers razed boundary walls, internal roads, gates and other structures developed without mandatory approvals.

An illegal colony was being developed on land registered in the name of Shahwaz Khan, son of late former IAS officer MA Khan.

In Mendori, action was taken on 1.590 hectares of land comprising Khasra Nos. 322 and 323, registered in the name of Muntiyaz Ali, where coloniser Rajiv Dwivedi had allegedly developed an illegal colony. The land is valued at approximately Rs 15 crore.

Sources said the demolition drive then moved to Barkhedi Bajyafat, where Dwivedi was found developing another unauthorised colony on 1.570 hectares of land (Khasra No. 296) registered in the name of Shahwaz Khan, son of late former IAS officer MA Khan, who served as Bhopal collector in 1992. The land is estimated to be worth Rs 12 crore.

24 illegal colonies removed so far

According to SDM Vinod Sonkiya, the administration has demolished 24 illegal colonies in the Huzur area so far, reclaiming land valued at over Rs 150 crore.

Officials said the colonisers had developed roads and divided land into plots without obtaining statutory permissions.

Official statement

Speaking with Free Press, collector Priyank Mishra warned that strict action against illegal colonisers will continue.

Mishra said unauthorised colonies often deceive buyers, who invest their life savings only to later face a lack of basic civic amenities and legal complications.