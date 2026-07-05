Teacher Loses Government Job After Medical Board Finds Disability Below Reservation Limit In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A primary school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has lost his government job after a medical board found that he was not eligible for reservation under the disability quota.

The District Education Officer (DEO) cancelled his appointment with immediate effect after the board reported that his hearing disability was only 23 per cent, below the required 40 per cent limit.

According to the order issued by the DEO, Surendra Patel, a resident of Lukayan village in Damoh district's Batiyagarh area, was appointed as a primary teacher on March 30, 2023, under the hearing-impaired (HH) category. He was posted at Government Central Primary School in Buxwaha, Chhatarpur district.

As per the rules, his disability certificate was verified after his appointment.

Read Also Two Farmers Killed As Lightning Strikes During Kharif Sowing While Protecting Seeds From Rain In...

During the verification process, the Chhatarpur District Medical Board referred him to the Divisional Medical Board in Sagar for a detailed examination in July 2024. The final report, issued on June 18, 2026, found that his hearing disability was only 23 per cent. The board declared him ineligible for reservation under the disability category.

The Education Department gave Patel a chance to present his case during a personal hearing on June 29, 2026. However, officials said he could not provide any valid documents or evidence to prove that he met the required disability level.

Following the hearing, the DEO rejected his explanation and cancelled his appointment with immediate effect. The order stated that continuing him in government service would be against the rules because he did not meet the minimum eligibility required for disability reservation.

Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and state government rules, candidates must have at least 40 per cent permanent disability to claim reservation benefits in government jobs.

Since the medical board certified Patel's disability at only 23 per cent, he was declared ineligible for the reserved post.