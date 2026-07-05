Labourer Dies After Suffering Electric Shock While Breaking Slab At Under-Construction House In MP's Chhatarpur-- Video | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer died of electrocution at a house under construction after he grabbed a wire while breaking down a concrete slab in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Fellow workers tried to save him, but doctors at the district hospital declared him dead.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the laborer suddenly coming into contact with the electric current while working.

#WATCH | Labourer Loses Life After Suffering Electric Shock While Breaking Roof Slab At Under-Construction House In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/k08JZSnbaj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 5, 2026

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Devendra. He was working alongside his colleague, Vishal Prajapati, to break down the concrete slab of the under-construction house.

During the work, he grabbed a nearby wire that was in contact with a live electrical source.

Upon touching the wire, he received a severe electric shock and suffered critical burns.

Fellow workers present at the scene used a shovel to separate him from the electrical source and immediately rushed him to the district hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination.

The deceased's colleague, Vishal Prajapati, stated that Devendra had taken up this labour job because he needed money for his sick daughter's treatment.

The family's financial condition was weak, and he supported them through manual labour. Following the accident, his family members are inconsolable.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and, after completing the inquest formalities, sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Preliminary inquiries are focusing on whether safety standards were followed during the construction work and if any negligence contributed to the accident.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged, showing fellow workers attempting to save Devendra after he was electrocuted.

The police are investigating all aspects of the case.