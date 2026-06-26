Woman forced To Drink Acid By Husband After Dowry Dispute In Gwalior dies

Woman Dies After Alleged Dowry Torture, Forced To Drink Acid In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Woman died after allegedly being beaten by her husband, forced to drink acid and continuously harassed by her over dowry demands by her in-laws in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The incident occurred in Narayan Vihar Colony, under the Gola Ka Mandir police station area.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Nisha Rathore, the wife of Gajendra Rathore, who resided in the Narayan Vihar Colony under the Gola Ka Mandir police station area.

She was married in 2022. From the very beginning of the marriage, her in-laws harassed her regarding dowry items.

She was beaten daily for not bringing "good enough" items or for failing to bring new ones. Her maternal family would often fulfil these demands and provide the requested goods.

Her in-laws informed the family that Nisha's health was deteriorating. When her father, Mansingh, and other relatives arrived at the Narayan Vihar Colony home, they found Nisha writhing in agony; however, her in-laws had not taken her to the hospital.

Her relatives then took her to the hospital and admitted her. Distressed by the daily abuse, Nisha had previously returned to her maternal home, at which point her family had tried to counsel the in-laws.

Nisha's family has accused her husband and in-laws of assaulting her and forcing her to drink acid.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and conducted a post-mortem examination.

Police officials stated that a case regarding dowry harassment and murder will be registered against the husband and in-laws following the investigation.

A search for the absconding accused has been initiated.