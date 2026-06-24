69-Year-Old Retired Health Worker Loses ₹1.57 Crore In 33-Day 'Digital Arrest' Scam In Gwalior; Fraudsters Posed As CBI Officials

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 69-year-old retired laboratory technician from Gwalior was allegedly duped of ₹1.57 crore in a 33-day-long "digital arrest" scam in Gwalior on Wednesday.

She was lured after cyber fraudsters, posing as CBI officials, threatened her with arrest in a fake money laundering case.

The victim, Meenakshi Nakhre, a resident of Sardar Patankar Sahib Ka Bada, lodged a complaint with the Gwalior Crime Branch. She said the scam began on May 10, 2026, when she received a phone call from a man claiming to be Ashok Gupta, an officer from the telecom department in Delhi.

The caller told her that a mobile number and bank account had been opened in her name and were being used for money laundering and other illegal activities. When she denied the claims, he allegedly threatened that she would be arrested if she did not reach Delhi within two hours.

Soon after, the fraudsters made a video call to her son Anubhav Nakhre's mobile phone. During the call, the screen showed the Delhi Police logo and what looked like a government office. A man in police uniform introduced himself as IPS officer Sunil Kumar Gautam.

The fraudsters claimed that after the arrest of an ICICI Bank manager, a fake passbook in Meenakshi's name had been found. They alleged that ₹6.80 crore had been transferred through her account and that she had received ₹68 lakh as commission.

Later, another person posing as a CBI officer told her that all her money would have to be transferred to "safe" bank accounts for verification. They assured her that the amount would be returned after the investigation was completed.

Fearing arrest and under constant pressure, Meenakshi transferred a total of ₹1.57 crore through RTGS over 33 days to several bank accounts operating in more than 10 cities across four states.

On June 11, the fraudsters told her the investigation was complete and that she would receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) at her home by June 18. However, after the night of June 16, all the phone numbers used by the accused were switched off.

Suspecting fraud, Meenakshi went to Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi, where she was informed that she had become the victim of a cyber scam.

Gwalior SSP Dharmveer Singh said the cyber cell has started the process of freezing the bank accounts linked to the fraud. Cyber experts are investigating the case. Police have appealed to people not to panic if they receive such calls and to immediately contact the local police or the cyber helpline before transferring any money.