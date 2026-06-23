Youth Drives Off SUV With Attacker On Bonnet To Escape Assault In Bhopal | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic incident under Hanumanganj police station limits, a youth sped away in his SUV to save his life while a local miscreant sitting on the vehicle’s bonnet kept screaming as the vehicle raced through the streets.

The incident took place in the Qazi Camp locality, where members of the notorious Arshad Babba gang allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old youth. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

According to complainant Adnan Khan, a resident of Sironj, he had come to Bhopal three days ago.

On Tuesday morning, while returning from some work, his SUV was surrounded near a tea stall by Salman, Rehman alias Ghoda, Rashid and other gang members.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from Adnan. When he refused, the gang threatened to kill him and assaulted him, forcing Adnan to flee in his SUV.

One of the assailants climbed onto the bonnet, but Adnan continued driving in panic.

Police said the accused chased the SUV for nearly a kilometre before Adnan stopped the vehicle, following which the assailant on the bonnet fell.

Police officials said the accused have multiple cases registered against them. Efforts are underway to trace them.