Woman Falls Into Kolar Drain In Bhopal, Locals Rescue Her Using A Rope | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman stuck in a drain filled with garbage on Saturday.

Following which locals gathered at the spot and tried to rescue her.

In the video, the woman can be seen inside the drain while several locals stand around trying to pull her out. Some people can also be heard saying that a snake was sitting inside the drain, though this could not be confirmed, if the snake was in real or it was just a joke.

The video identifies the location as the Kolar area, in front of D-mart.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The locals used what appeared to be a rope-like object to help the woman get out of the drain. After several attempts, they managed to pull her out safely.

The video shows the woman covered in mud after falling into the drain. Her pants can be seen covered with mud, while a group of locals gathered around her after she was rescued.

After being pulled out, the woman sat near the spot for a few minutes. Locals were seen helping her and giving her water as she recovered from the incident.

The drain in the video can be seen filled with a large amount of garbage, raising concerns about the people living or walking in the area.

The exact location and time of the incident could not be confirmed from the video. It is also not clear how the woman fell into the drain or whether she suffered any injuries.

The video has drawn attention on social media, with people raising concerns over open and garbage-filled drains and the risks they pose to residents.