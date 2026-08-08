Caught On CCTV: Woman Abducts Fellow Labourer’s Child In Jabalpur, Girl Rescued From Railway Station | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly abducted a fellow labourer’s child after befriending her in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, officials said on Saturday.

Police acted swiftly after being informed about the alleged child abduction and rescued the girl from the railway station before the suspect could allegedly take her to Mandla.

The incident took place under the limits of Gaurighat police station. The woman was captured on CCTV in the locality while allegedly fleeing with the child.

According to police, the suspect is a resident of Mandla and had come to Jabalpur for labour work. During her stay in the city, she became acquainted with another woman who was also working as a labourer.

Woman seen taking child in CCTV footage

Police said the suspect allegedly took advantage of the acquaintance and fled with the other woman’s child. CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the woman taking the child away.

The CCTV footage, which has also surfaced on social media, shows the woman with her face covered, holding the child and running away. The footage is now going viral on social media.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

Jabalpur Woman Steals Fellow Labourer’s Child After Befriending Her, Police Rescue Girl From Railway Station#MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/bVLSNnobVT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 8, 2026

After the child was found missing, the matter was reported to police. Police teams immediately launched a search and examined CCTV footage to trace the suspect and the child.

During the investigation, police received information that the woman was allegedly planning to take the child to Mandla.

Read Also Bhopal News: Case For Spreading Rumors of Child Kidnapping On Social Media

Child rescued from railway station

Acting on the information, police traced the suspect to the railway station and safely recovered the child before the woman could allegedly leave Jabalpur.

The child was found unharmed and was rescued due to the timely action of the police.

Jabalpur City Superintendent of Police (CSP) MD Nagotia provided details about the incident and the police action.

Further investigation into the case is underway.