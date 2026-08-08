Young Couple Caught Making Out In Public At Bhopal Lake; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a couple making out near Upper Lake in Bhopal has gone viral on social media.

The video was recorded at Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya, one of Bhopal's popular tourist spots, drawing criticism from visitors and local residents.

The video shows the couple sitting near the edge of the Upper Lake in a well-lit area. The woman can be seen covering both their heads with a stole while the two kiss.

The incident was reportedly recorded by someone present at the spot and later shared online.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The viral clip has sparked concern among people who visit the tourist destination with their families.

Several visitors have objected to such public behaviour at the site and demanded stricter action from the authorities.

Locals have urged the police to increase patrolling around the lakefront, especially during the evening hours, to prevent similar incidents. They have also called for appropriate action to ensure that the popular tourist spot remains comfortable and family-friendly for all visitors.

The video continues to circulate on social media, with many users expressing mixed reactions over the incident.

Netizens React

It has also triggered strong reactions on social media, with many netizens criticising the couple's actions. Several users said such behaviour should not take place in public spaces, especially at the lakefront, which is one of Bhopal's busiest and most visited areas.

Many pointed out that families, children, and tourists regularly visit the lakeside and called for increased police patrolling to maintain public decorum.