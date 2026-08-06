Man Booked After VIRAL VIDEO Shows Him Hurling Abuses At Shivling In MP's Shivpuri | VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after a viral video allegedly showed him making objectionable comments at a Shivling inside a temple on Thursday.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation, while also verifying the authenticity of the video.

In the viral video, the man can be seen sitting in front of a Shivling inside the temple, using abusive language and repeatedly striking it with dried leaves.

Watch the video below :

According to police, the incident is linked to a Shiv temple in Kunwarpur village under the Sirsoud police station area. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by 21-year-old Ramkumar Sharma, who said he came across the video on social media.

In the complaint, Sharma alleged that Sonu alias Mithua Jatav was seen sitting inside the temple, making objectionable remarks against Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The complainant said the incident hurt his religious sentiments and those of the Hindu community.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections for hurting religious sentiments. Several Hindu organisations have also demanded strict action after the video went viral.

Police said the investigation is underway and the authenticity of the viral video is being verified. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.