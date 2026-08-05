Section Of Gwalior's Busy Road Caves In After Heavy Rain, Car Gets Trapped In 10-Foot-Deep Crater | VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A section of Gwalior's busy Jhansi Road caved in near the Jhansi Bus Stand on Wednesday after nearly two hours of heavy rain.

A tunnel-like crater around 10 feet deep formed on the road, trapping a passing car. The occupants managed to get out safely, preventing a major accident.

The road collapse caused panic in the area and disrupted traffic on Jhansi Road. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road.

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Police and officials from the concerned department reached the spot and placed barricades around the damaged stretch. Traffic was diverted through alternate routes.

Residents Blame Poor Construction

Local residents said construction work on Jhansi Road has been underway for around one and a half years, but it is still incomplete. They alleged that the slow pace of work and poor construction quality caused the road to cave in during the first spell of heavy monsoon rain.

Safety Concerns Raised

Jhansi Road is one of Gwalior's busiest roads, with thousands of vehicles using it every day. Residents said the incident has raised concerns about public safety, adding that a major tragedy could have occurred if the road had collapsed during peak traffic hours.

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With the monsoon season just beginning, the incident has also raised questions about the condition of other under-construction roads in the city.

Residents have demanded a fair investigation into the cause of the road collapse, a quality check of the construction work, and action against the agency found responsible.