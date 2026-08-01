Drunk ASI Spotted Urinating On Busy Road, Sleeping Roadside In MP's Raisen | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video allegedly showing a police officer in an intoxicated condition behaving inappropriately on a busy road has surfaced on social media from Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

The officer has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) O.P. Barkade. According to local reports, the incident has raised questions over the conduct of the police officer.

In the viral video, the officer appears to be heavily drunk and is unable to stand properly. He can be seen opening his pants and urinating in the middle of a busy market road instead of moving to the side.

Several people, including passersby, can be seen walking and riding past him as traffic continues on the road.

Watch the VIDEO below :

यही है हमारे भारत जहां रक्षक ही भक्षक बन जाए 😡।



ये मध्यप्रदेश के रायसेन का वीडियो है जहां एक पुलिस ऑफिसर दारू पीकर रास्ते पर ही अपना पेंट उतारा,पेशाब किया ।



इतना दारू पिया की शराब के दुकान के पास ही सो गया ,यही जनता के सेवा करेंगे क्या 😡 pic.twitter.com/asulJnGGx9 — Subhajit Das (@SantaniSubhajit) August 1, 2026

The video further shows the officer lying on the roadside near a liquor shop after the incident. He appears to have fallen asleep on the side of the road, seemingly unable to get up or move.

People and vehicles can be seen passing by as he remains lying there in full public view, drawing the attention of onlookers.

The clip has been widely shared on social media, with many users criticising the officer's behaviour and questioning the image of the police department.

Police are yet to issue a detailed statement on the incident or confirm whether any disciplinary action has been taken against the officer.