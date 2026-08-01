Man Fires At In-Laws' House After Wife Refuses To Return In MP's Gwalior; 2-Hours Rooftop Drama Goes VIRAL

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly fired a shot at his in-laws' house after his wife refused to go back from her parents' home in MP's Gwalior.

He climbed onto the roof with a country-made pistol and refused to come down for nearly two hours in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place in Sojna village under the Tighra police station area.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the accused standing on the roof with the weapon while police and villagers gathered below during the two-hour operation.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to police, the accused, identified as Jogendra Gurjar, had a dispute with his wife, after which she went to her parents' home.

Upset over this, he reached his in-laws' house and allegedly started arguing with his brother-in-law. During the argument, he allegedly fired one round from the country-made pistol, creating panic in the village.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, Jogendra climbed onto the roof with the weapon and refused to come down.

During the standoff, he allegedly told police that his in-laws were interfering in his married life and often took his wife back to her parents' home after minor arguments between the couple.

Police continued talking to him and assured him that both families would be called for discussions to resolve the dispute. After nearly two hours, he agreed to come down.

The police then seized the country-made pistol and took him into custody.

CSP Robin Jain said a case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act and other relevant sections. Police are also investigating whether the weapon used in the incident was licensed or illegal.