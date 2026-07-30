Eight-Month Pregnant Woman Thrown Out Of House Over ₹10 Lakh Dowry Demand In MP's Gwalior

AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight-month pregnant woman has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and assault in Gwalior on Thursday.

She claimed they threw her out of the house after demanding ₹10 lakh in cash and a Bullet motorcycle.

Police have registered an FIR against the three accused and started an investigation.

According to police, 24-year-old Tanu Sharma, a resident of Suresh Nagar in the Thatipur area, said she had a love marriage with Krishna Sharma at a temple in Delhi in December 2025. The couple lived together in Delhi after the marriage.

She told police that she returned to her parental home in March 2026, and on April 29, the couple solemnised their marriage again at an Arya Samaj temple and got it officially registered.

Tanu alleged that when she went to her in-laws' house, 'Krishna Kuti' in Darpan Colony, her mother-in-law Asha Sharma and father-in-law Narendra Sharma refused to let her stay. She claimed they taunted her, saying her family had not given anything in the marriage.

The woman alleged that her husband and in-laws demanded ₹10 lakh in cash and a Bullet motorcycle as dowry. When the demand was not met, they allegedly abused, assaulted and threw her out of the house.

Tanu said she repeatedly asked her husband to take her back and support her and their unborn child. However, she alleged that he refused and repeated the dowry demand.

She further claimed that her husband told her he would not keep her with him until she brought ₹10 lakh and a Bullet motorcycle from her parents.

Following the complaint, Thatipur police registered an FIR against husband Krishna Sharma, mother-in-law Asha Sharma and father-in-law Narendra Sharma under sections related to dowry harassment and assault. Further investigation is underway.