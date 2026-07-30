Civic Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹36K Bribe A Day Before Retirement In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Lokayukta Police caught a Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer red-handed while allegedly accepting a ₹6,000 bribe, just one day before his retirement on Thursday.

According to officials, contractor Sachin Pachauri had complained to the Gwalior Lokayukta that Executive Engineer Sushil Katare was demanding a ₹36,000 bribe to clear one of his files.

After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta police found the allegations to be true and planned a trap.

During the investigation, officials found that Katare had already accepted ₹30,000 from the contractor on July 28. The remaining ₹6,000 was to be paid on Thursday.

How was he caught?

As planned, the complainant reached the Municipal Corporation office with the remaining amount. As soon as Katare accepted the ₹6,000, the Lokayukta team, which was waiting nearby, caught him on the spot.

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The team seized the bribe money and completed the required legal formalities before taking the officer into custody. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Gwalior Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma said the complaint was verified before the trap was carried out. He confirmed that the accused officer was arrested while accepting the ₹6,000 bribe.

The arrest, which came just a day before Sushil Katare's retirement, created a stir across the Municipal Corporation office.

The Lokayukta action became the main topic of discussion among officials and employees, as the officer was caught in a bribery trap on the last day of his service.

The Lokayukta police said further investigation into the case is underway.

(FP News Service)