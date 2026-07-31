Man Hangs Himself To Death After Sister-in-Law Rejects Him In MP's Gwalior; Suicide Note Reveals Details | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A photographer was allegedly died after hanged himself reportedly his sister-in-law by relation and about 20 years older in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

A suicide note was found at the scene, in which he mentioned his unrequited love for a woman who was his sister-in-law (by relation).

The incident happened in the Gaddha Wala Mohalla area of ​​Sikandar Kampu, under the jurisdiction of the Girwai police station ​​, Gwalior.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Monty More, a resident of the Gaddha Wala Mohalla area, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in a room at his home.

Upon learning of the incident, family members rushed to the scene and informed the police. Subsequently, the Girwai police and an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team arrived, inspected the site thoroughly, and collected evidence.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the deceased had written a suicide note before taking his life. In it, he wrote about his unrequited love for the woman, who was related to him as a sister-in-law.

The investigation also indicated that the woman in question was approximately 20 years older than the deceased.

According to the police, the young man was fond of the woman, but the feeling was not reciprocated.

The police have seized the suicide note found at the scene and are examining it. Statements from the woman in question and the deceased's family members are also being recorded to ensure an impartial investigation into all aspects of the incident.

Officials stated that the investigation is ongoing, and definitive conclusions regarding the actual reasons for the suicide can only be drawn once the inquiry is complete.