Woman Crushed By Illegal Sand Dumper In Chhatarpur; Angry Villagers Block Road, Demand Crackdown On Mining Mafia | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An overloaded Dumper carrying illegal sand runs over a woman, who died on the spot, after villagers stage a road blockade in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The accident occurred at Rampur Ghat within the limits of the Goyra police station area, in Chhatarpur District.

Following the accident, outrage spread across the area, and villagers blocked the road to protest against the administration.

According to reports, a dumper laden with illegal sand was speeding through the Rampur Ghat area when it struck a woman who was crossing the road.

The impact was so severe that she died on the spot.

A crowd gathered at the scene, and there was immense anger among the villagers and the victim's family members.

They allege that the business of illegal sand transportation has been ongoing in Rampur Ghat and surrounding areas for a long time.

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Overloaded trucks, dumpers, and tractors speed along the roads day and night, putting the lives of ordinary citizens at risk.

The protesters alleged that the administration appears helpless before the mining mafia.

The lack of strict action against illegal mining and overloaded vehicles has emboldened the mafia.

The villagers demanded the immediate arrest of the driver, strict action against those involved in illegal mining, and a ban on illegal sand mining in the area.

Villagers stated that several people have previously lost their lives after being hit by vehicles involved in illegal sand mining transport. Despite this, the responsible departments and the administration have failed to take effective action.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, spoke to the villagers, and pacified them.

The road blockade was lifted following these assurances. The police have taken possession of the body and initiated further proceedings.