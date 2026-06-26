Traffic Diversions In Place For Muharram Procession In Bhopal

Traffic Diversions In Place For Muharram Procession | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive traffic diversions will be in place on Friday in view of the Muharram procession.

Traffic police have announced that restrictions and route diversions will remain in force from 12 noon until the conclusion of the procession.

Tazias from different parts of the city will assemble between Imami Gate and Peer Gate from 11 am and proceed through Bhawani Chowk, Royal Market, Hamidia Hospital, Koh-e-Fiza Crossing and GAD before reaching Karbala. Some Tazias will also pass through VIP Road towards Ginnori.

Traffic police have advised commuters to avoid VIP Road from noon onwards as the arrival of Tazias on the route is expected to begin around that time.

Vehicles travelling between the new and old city have been advised to use alternative routes via Roshanpura, Control Room, Lily Talkies, Kali Mandir, Bharat Talkies and Hamidia Road.

Vehicles heading towards Sehore-Indore and Rajgarh-Byawra have also been diverted through Bhadbhada, Neelbad, Ratibad and bypass routes.

Passenger buses from Indore, Ujjain and Rajgarh sides will terminate at Halalpur Bus Stand, while the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will remain completely prohibited in major old city areas including Royal Market, Shahjahanabad, Koh-e-fiza and Karbala.